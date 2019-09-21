The Janesville Jets’ hot start at the NAHL Showcase tournament came to an end Friday.

Maryland scored twice in the opening six minutes and skated away to a 4-1 victory in Blaine, Minnesota.

The loss dropped Janesville to 2-3 overall.

Emil Gabrielson scored at 2:05 of the first and Logan Kons doubled the lead at 5:12 to get the Black Bears off to a good start.

Brayden Stannard had three assists for Maryland, which was up 3-0 after two periods.

Nick Nardella scored unassisted for the Jets’ lone goal. Janesville put just 14 shots on goal.

The Jets wrap up the Showcase by playing the St. Cloud Blizzard at 4 p.m. today.

MARYLAND 4, JANESVILLE 1Maryland 2 1 1—4

Janesville 0 0 1—1

First PeriodM—Emil Gabrielson (Brayden Stannard, Philip Ekbert), 2:05. M—Logan Kons (Wilmer Skoog, Stannard), 5:12.

Second PeriodM—Jackson Sterrett (Stannard), 3:43.

Third PeriodJ—Nick Nardella, 3:35. M—Jack Hillman (Bobby Batten, Reid Leibold), 8:04.

Saves—Crisitian Wong-Ramos (J) 25, Cooper Black (M) 13.