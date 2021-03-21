The two games in the Janesville Jets’ weekend split with the Minnesota Magicians could not have been much different.
The Jets fought to a 2-0 victory Friday in a battle of defense and goaltending.
Then the floodgates opened Saturday when the Magicians earned the split with an 8-5 win at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Carter Hottmann’s goal less than three minutes into the second period was the difference Friday night. The only other goal in the game came when Alexander Lucken scored on an empty net with a minute remaining.
Riley Sims stopped 32 shots to earn the shutout for the Jets.
On Saturday, the Jets led by a goal three different times before the Falks took over in the second period. Simon and Karl Falk combined to score three of Minnesota’s five second-period goals, and Simon added another in the third.
Nick Leyer had a goal and an assist for the Jets, while Cal Mell and Jonah Aegerter each had two assists.
With the split, Janesville remained in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division, up one point on the Magicians and six on Fairbanks.
The Jets are off until April 8.
(Result Friday)JETS 2, MAGICIANS 0Minnesota 0 0 0—0
Janesville 0 1 1—2
Second PeriodJ—Carter Hottmann (Max Itagaki, Grayden Daul), 2:36.
Third PeriodJ—Alexander Lucken (Blake Dangos), en, 19:00.
Saves—Andy Beran (M) 25, Riley Sims (J) 0.
(Result Saturday)MAGICIANS 8, JETS 5Minnesota 2 5 1—8
Janesville 2 1 2—5
First PeriodJ—Tommy Middleton (Nick Leyer, Will Troutwine), pp, 4:05. M—Luke Kron (Karl Falk, Jack Cronin), pp, 8:21. J—Cade Destefani (Spencer Kring, Cal Mell), 9:02. M—Cronin (Simon Falk, Devlin McCabe), 11:12.
Second PeriodJ—Max Itagaki (Jonah Aegerter, Robby Newton), 2:55. M—Luc Laylin (K. FAlk, Michael Ferrandino), 3:10. M—Trevor Kukkonen (Lucas Kanta), 5:27. M—S. Falk (Cronin, McCabe), 7:34. M—K. Falk (Cronin, McCabe), 8:02. M—Falk (Kron, McCabe), 17:44.
Third PeriodJ—Shane Ott (Aegerter), pp, 13:37. J—Leyer (Justin Thompson, Mell), 14:46. M—S. Falk (McCabe, Cronin), 18:53.
Saves—Andy Beran (M) 37, Riley Sims (J) 14, Owen Milward (J) 14.