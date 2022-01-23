01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Janesville Jets split the first two games of a three-game NAHL series with Kenai River.

Owen Millward made 28 saves Friday night to lead the Jets to a 4-1 win, but Kenai River evened up the series with a 6-4 win Saturday.

The final game of the series was played late Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 on Friday, the Jets scored four unanswered goals in pulling away. Jack Ford got the game-winner 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the second period.

In Saturday's loss, Janesville gave up two power-play goals and an empty-netter.

SATURDAY: BROWN BEARS 6, JANESVILLE 4

Janesville;0;4;0;—;6

Kenai River;1;2;3;—;6

First Period

KR—Kevin Marx Noren (Cole Dubicki, Bryce Monrean), pp, 7:37.

Second Period

J—Cy LeClerc (Gunnar Williams, AJ Casperson) 4:03. J—Grayden Daul (Robby Newton, William Gustavsson) 8:01. KR—Sean Henry (Barak Braslavski) 9:23. J—Jonah Aegerter (Arsenii Smekhnov, AJ Casperson), pp, 13:58. J—Arsenii Smekhnov (Jan Lasak, Cal Mell), sh, 14:43. KR—Kris Zapata (Dubicki, Ryan Finch), pp, 15:48.

Third Period

KR—Marx Noren (Bryce Monrean, Dubicki ), pp, :32. KR—Finch (Gramm McCormack, Luke Anderson), 9:58. KR—Dubicki, en, 18:22.

Saves—Michael D'Orazio (J) 26, Cole Wheaton (KR) 28.

FRIDAY: JETS 4, BROWN BEARS 1

Janesville;1;1;2—4

Kenai River;1;0;0—1

First Period

KR—Hunter Newhouse (Cole Dubicki), pp, 7:30. J—Jack Larrigan (Jimmy Doyle, Grayden Daul) 18:34.

Second Period

J—Jack Ford (Cal Mell, Mack Keryluk) 3:21

Third Period

J—Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Ethan Begg), pp, 9:29. J—Jimmy Doyle (Jack Larrigan, Jonah Aegerter) 14:40.

Saves—Owen Millward (J) 28, Cole Wheaton (KR) 18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you