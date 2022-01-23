Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Janesville Jets logo
The Janesville Jets split the first two games of a three-game NAHL series with Kenai River.
Owen Millward made 28 saves Friday night to lead the Jets to a 4-1 win, but Kenai River evened up the series with a 6-4 win Saturday.
The final game of the series was played late Sunday.
Trailing 1-0 on Friday, the Jets scored four unanswered goals in pulling away. Jack Ford got the game-winner 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the second period.
In Saturday's loss, Janesville gave up two power-play goals and an empty-netter.
SATURDAY: BROWN BEARS 6, JANESVILLE 4
Janesville;0;4;0;—;6
Kenai River;1;2;3;—;6
First Period
KR—Kevin Marx Noren (Cole Dubicki, Bryce Monrean), pp, 7:37.
Second Period
J—Cy LeClerc (Gunnar Williams, AJ Casperson) 4:03. J—Grayden Daul (Robby Newton, William Gustavsson) 8:01. KR—Sean Henry (Barak Braslavski) 9:23. J—Jonah Aegerter (Arsenii Smekhnov, AJ Casperson), pp, 13:58. J—Arsenii Smekhnov (Jan Lasak, Cal Mell), sh, 14:43. KR—Kris Zapata (Dubicki, Ryan Finch), pp, 15:48.
Third Period
KR—Marx Noren (Bryce Monrean, Dubicki ), pp, :32. KR—Finch (Gramm McCormack, Luke Anderson), 9:58. KR—Dubicki, en, 18:22.
Saves—Michael D'Orazio (J) 26, Cole Wheaton (KR) 28.
FRIDAY: JETS 4, BROWN BEARS 1
Janesville;1;1;2—4
Kenai River;1;0;0—1
KR—Hunter Newhouse (Cole Dubicki), pp, 7:30. J—Jack Larrigan (Jimmy Doyle, Grayden Daul) 18:34.
J—Jack Ford (Cal Mell, Mack Keryluk) 3:21
J—Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Ethan Begg), pp, 9:29. J—Jimmy Doyle (Jack Larrigan, Jonah Aegerter) 14:40.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 28, Cole Wheaton (KR) 18.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!