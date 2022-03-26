01STOCK_JETSLOGO

CLOQUET, MINNESOTA

Thanks to a weekend split, the Janesville Jets remain in fourth place in the Midwest Division of the NAHL and one point ahead of the Anchorage Wolverines for the final playoff spot.

Janesville defeated the Minnesota Wilderness 4-3 in a shootout on Friday but lost 4-0 on Saturday.

The Jets are 30-22-1 with 61 points with seven regular-season games left. The top four teams from each of the four divisions make the postseason.

In Friday's shootout win, Cy LeClerc and Jan Lasak scored in the shootout for the Jets, while goalie Owen Millward stopped two of three Wilderness shots.

Cade Destefani scored twice for Janesville in the win.

In Saturday night's game, Konrad Kausch stopped all 22 shots he faced for the shutout win.

Janesville plays at the Minnesota Magicians in a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

(Result Saturday)

MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 4, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville;0;0;0--0

Minnesota;0;2;2--4

Second Period

M--Haden Kruse (Max Neill, Max Ruoho), pp, 9:46. M--Sam Antenucci (Ethan Wolthers), sh, 16:34.

Third Period

M--Neill (Bobby Metz, Nicholas Rexine) 7:01. M0--Cole Crusberg-Roseen (Wolthers, Barrett Hall), pp, 12:19.

Saves--Owen Milward (J) 30, Konrad Kausch (M) 22.

(Result Friday)

JANESVILLE 4, MINNESOTA 3 (SO)

Janesville;1;2;0;0;1--4

Minnesota:0;2;1;0;0--3

First Period

J--Jack Larrigan (Grayden Daul, Jimmy Doyle) 12:20.

Second Period

J--Cade Destefani (Will Troutwine, Jonah Aegerter) 5:09. M--Barrett Hall ( Jared Mangan, Gavyn Thoreson) 6:51. M--Haden Kruse 10:24. J--Destefani (Joseph Kramer, Daul) 12:21.

Third Period

M--Gunnar Thoreson (Barrett Hall, Ethan Wolthers), pp, 2:14.

Shootout

Janesville goals--Cy LeClerc, Jan Lasak.

Minnesota--Cole Crusberg-Roseen.

Saves--Owen Milward (J) 43, Matthew Smith (M) 22.

