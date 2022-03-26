Jets split weekend NAHL series Gazette staff Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Janesville Jets logo SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLOQUET, MINNESOTAThanks to a weekend split, the Janesville Jets remain in fourth place in the Midwest Division of the NAHL and one point ahead of the Anchorage Wolverines for the final playoff spot.Janesville defeated the Minnesota Wilderness 4-3 in a shootout on Friday but lost 4-0 on Saturday.The Jets are 30-22-1 with 61 points with seven regular-season games left. The top four teams from each of the four divisions make the postseason.In Friday's shootout win, Cy LeClerc and Jan Lasak scored in the shootout for the Jets, while goalie Owen Millward stopped two of three Wilderness shots.Cade Destefani scored twice for Janesville in the win.In Saturday night's game, Konrad Kausch stopped all 22 shots he faced for the shutout win.Janesville plays at the Minnesota Magicians in a two-game series Friday and Saturday.(Result Saturday)MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 4, JANESVILLE 0Janesville;0;0;0--0Minnesota;0;2;2--4Second PeriodM--Haden Kruse (Max Neill, Max Ruoho), pp, 9:46. M--Sam Antenucci (Ethan Wolthers), sh, 16:34.Third PeriodM--Neill (Bobby Metz, Nicholas Rexine) 7:01. M0--Cole Crusberg-Roseen (Wolthers, Barrett Hall), pp, 12:19.Saves--Owen Milward (J) 30, Konrad Kausch (M) 22.(Result Friday)JANESVILLE 4, MINNESOTA 3 (SO)Janesville;1;2;0;0;1--4Minnesota:0;2;1;0;0--3First PeriodJ--Jack Larrigan (Grayden Daul, Jimmy Doyle) 12:20.Second PeriodJ--Cade Destefani (Will Troutwine, Jonah Aegerter) 5:09. M--Barrett Hall ( Jared Mangan, Gavyn Thoreson) 6:51. M--Haden Kruse 10:24. J--Destefani (Joseph Kramer, Daul) 12:21.Third PeriodM--Gunnar Thoreson (Barrett Hall, Ethan Wolthers), pp, 2:14.ShootoutJanesville goals--Cy LeClerc, Jan Lasak.Minnesota--Cole Crusberg-Roseen.Saves--Owen Milward (J) 43, Matthew Smith (M) 22. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Jets Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket For $1, city of Janesville could buy former Sears store for proposed ice arena Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash City of Janesville applying for state grant to help build new west-side pedestrian trails Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form