JANESVILLE
On January 23, the Janesville Jets were mired in mediocrity.
Coming off back-to-back losses to Kenai River—the last-place team in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division—the Jets found themselves in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.
The two months since have made quite a difference. The Jets’ mediocrity has turned into superiority.
Janesville is the hottest team in the NAHL, winning of 11 of its last 12 games. As a result, the Jets have climbed into third place in the Midwest Division and would make the playoffs if the season ended today.
So what’s the biggest reason for the turnaround? It starts with goaltender Owen Millward, who was named the NAHL’s goaltender of the month for February. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound, 18-year-old from Davis, California, posted a 5-0-0 record during February, including three shutouts. Millward stopped 132 of the 135 shots that came his way in the five games, posting a 0.60 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage for the month.
On the season, Millward has a 25-9-0 record with six shutouts, tied for the NAHL lead. He has allowed 2.62 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
“I can’t count how many games this season, especially during our winning streak, where Owen just stole the show,” Jets coach Parker Burgess said. “He’s been that good, but he also has a ton of confidence in our defensemen. We’ve got six defensemen back from last year’s team, and all eight of our defensemen this year have been with us all season.”
Cy LeClerc has been the catalyst offensively for Janesville. The forward from Brentwood, New Hampshire, ranks third in the NAHL in scoring with 63 points on 29 goals and 34 assists.
Jan Lasak and William Gustavsson have combined for 82 points for a Jets team that stands fourth in the league with 183 goals scored in 49 games.
“The best thing we’ve got going for us right now is our ability to adjust and adapt each and every game,” Burgess said. “There have been games where we simply outscore our opponents, and then others where Owen and our defense are simply too good.
“You want to being play your best hockey at the end of the season and during the postseason, and it’s apparent that we have been, judging by the recent winning streak.
We aren’t in the playoffs yet, and we’ve still got some work to do, but we’re definitely headed in the right direction.
Janesville will play a home-and-home pair of games against the Chippewa Steel this weekend. The Jets are expecting a sellout crowd at the Janesville Ice Arena for Saturday night’s game.