Jets skate past Magicians in NAHL action Friday night Gazette staff Apr 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Janesville Jets logo SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Janesville Jets skated past the Minnesota Magicians on Friday night.Jan Lasak had a goal and two assists to lead the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Magicians in an NAHL Midwest Division game.Lasak and Cy LeClerc put Janesville up 2-0 after two periods.Owen Milward picked up the win in goal, stopping 28 of 29 shots.The team conclude the two-game series Saturday night.JANESVILLE 5, MINNESOTA MAGICIANS 1Janesville;1;1;3--5Minnesota;0;0;1--1First PeriodJ--Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Cal Mell), pp, 10:01.Second PeriodJ--LeClerc (Lasak, Grayden Daul) :21.Third PeriodJ--William Gustavsson (Lasak, Spencer Kring) 9:42. M--Hunter Longhi (Will Schumacher, Jon Bel) 10:51. J--Spencer Kring (Jonah Aegerter, Will Troutwine) 13:41. J--Mack Keryluk (Cade Destefani, Kring) 15:14.Saves--Owen Millward (J) 26, Josh Seeley (M) 38. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Jets Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Organizers cancel Warbird Weekend air show usually held at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Death notices for March 29, 2022 Janesville man arrested early Sunday morning as suspect in multiple burglaries in Janesville Janesville City Council authorizes Sears site purchase Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form