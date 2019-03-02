01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Erik Palmqvist scored twice in the third period to force overtime, but the Janesville Jets could not prevail over the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, losing a shootout 2-1 en route to a 5-4 North American Hockey League defeat at Janesville Ice Arena.

The last-place Steel (16-31-2-1, 35 points) salvaged a weekend split after losing Friday’s game 5-2. Janesville (26-18-2-3, 57 points) remains five points back of second-place Fairbanks in the Midwest Division.

Chippewa scored four straight goals in the second period to erase a 4-2 deficit. But Palmqvist led the Jets’ third-period charge, scoring at 9:55 and 17:37 to knot the game, 4-4. Janesville outshot Chippewa 16-5 in the third period.

Janesville opens a five-game road trip in Alaska on Friday against Kenai River.

The Jets don’t play at home again until March 28.

CHIPPEWA 5, JANESVILLE 4

Janesville 1 1 2 0 0—4

Chippewa 0 4 0 0 1—5

First period

J—Nicholas Nardella (Jordon Halverson, Brenden Olson), 10:35.

Second period

J—Olson (John Prokop), 2:37. C—Connor Szmul (Camden Thiesing), 3:11. C—Jacob Dirks (Grant Reichenbacher), 7:11. C—Brandon Dorfman (Ian Famulak, Michael Black), 15:57. C—Killian Kiecker-Olson (Grisha Gotovets), 19:28.

Third period

J—Erik Palmqvist (Sean Driscoll), 9:55. J—Palmqvist (Tommy Middleton, Driscoll), 17:37.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 20, Josh Langford (C) 34.

