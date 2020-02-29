JANESVILLE
With 10 minutes left in the second period of Saturday’s North American Hockey League game between the Janesville Jets and Springfield Jr. Blues, Jets forward Parker Lindauer made his presence known.
Lindauer sped past two Jr. Blues defenders before taking a pass from teammate Nick Nardella and launching a shot past Springfield goalie Ryan Wilson to give the Jets a two-goal lead.
The goal was Lindauer’s second of the game, and the Jets never looked back in a 6-2 win at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“We’ve been preaching getting pucks and bodies to the net,” Jets coach Corey Leivermann said. “Overall it was a solid weekend. Guys gave full effort both games.”
Springfield opened the scoring midway through the first when an Ethan Heidepriem shot beat Jets goalie Riley Sims on the power play. Janesville then rattled off four straight goals to make it 4-1.
Lindauer tied the game at one at the end of the first.
Jets forward Charlie Schoen spun around a defender in the corner before driving to the net and centering the puck to Lindauer, who put his shot past the Springfield goalie.
Schoen added a goal of his own, scoring on a top-shelf shot in the second period to make it 4-1. Brandon McNamara and Nardella added goals in the third period for Janesville.
The win followed a 6-0 victory over the same Jr. Blues team Friday night.
Sims finished with 18 saves for Janesville, which improved to 23-25-1 as it continues to push for a playoff spot.
The Jets are in Chippewa on Friday before hosting the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday and Sunday.
JANESVILLE 6, SPRINGFIELD 2Springfield 1 0 1—2
Janesville 1 3 2—6
First periodS—Ethan Heidepriem (Caden Villegas, Noah Marino), pp, 8:20. J—Parker Lindauer (Charlie Schoen, Jordon Halverson), pp, 17:23.
Second periodJ—Grant Hindman (Max Itagaki, Brandon McNamara), 2:36. J—Parker Lindauer (Nick Nardella, Isaac Novak), 9:50. J—Schoen (Justin Thompson, Arsenii Smekhnov), 11:12.
Third periodJ—McNamara (Jackson Sabo, Ryan Bottrill), 5:04. J—Nardella (Anthony Szurlej, Lindauer), 7:51. S—Jeremy Gabriele (Heidepriem, Mason McCormick), pp, 18:59.
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 18, Ryan Wilson (S) 15.