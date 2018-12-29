The Janesville Jets escaped the weekend with a split and kept ahold of second place.
They scored twice in the opening six minutes of Saturday’s home game against the Kenai River Brown Bears and held on late for a 3-2 North American Hockey League victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.
With Fairbanks losing at Chippewa, the Jets are one point ahead of the Ice Dogs for second place in the NAHL Midwest Division.
Jack Vincent gave Janesville the lead with a power-play goal just 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the game. And Brenden MacLaren doubled it just 77 seconds later.
After Kenai cut its deficit in half early in the second period, Austin Koss answered for the Jets to put them up 3-1 at the second intermission.
The Brown Bears scored just over two minutes into the third but never found an equalizer.
Sam Metcalf, who began the year in Topeka and was added to the Jets’ roster Dec. 6, made his first start for Janesville and stopped 33 shots to earn the win.
The Jets host Fairbanks in a two-game home series beginning Friday.
JANESVILLE 3, KENAI RIVER 2
Kenai River 0 1 1—2
Janesville 2 1 0—3
First Period
J—Jack Vincent (Erik Bargholtz, Justin Engelkes), pp, 4:25. J—Brenden MacLaren (Matt Hanewall, Brenden Olson), 5:42.
Second Period
KR—Sebastian Frantz (Brandon Lajoie, Markuss Komuls), pp, 7:23. J—Austin Koss (Logan Ommen, Bargholtz), 10:12.
Third Period
KR—Alex Klekotka (Sutton McDonald, Cody Moline), 2:02.
Saves—Gavin Enright (KR) 20, Sam Metcalf (J) 33.
