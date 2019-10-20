The Janesville Jets salvaged a series split on the road against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs this weekend.

The Jets lost 4-1 on Friday night but won 4-2 on Saturday to finish 2-3 on their five-game Alaska road trip.

In Friday's loss, not a single player had more than one point despite the teams combining for five goals.

Fairbanks built a 3-0 lead by the early stages of the second period and didn't look back. Isaac Novak had the Jets' lone goal, and Grant Riley saved 32 of 36 shots he saw. Janesville was outshot 36-18.

The Jets flipped the script Saturday night despite once again being outshot, 39-19.

It was 2-2 in the second period when Nick Nardella scored at 8:24 to give Janesville the lead for good. Carter Hottmann added a goal just before the third intermission, and the Jets held on from there.

Nardella finished with a goal and two assists. Riley made 37 saves.

Janesville hosts Chippewa for a two-game series Friday and Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

GAME LATE FRIDAY

FAIRBANKS 4, JANESVILLE 1

Janesville;0;1;0--1

Fairbanks;1;2;1--4

First period

F--Luke Ciolli (Matt Koethe, Trenton Woods), 15:45.

Second period

F--Barak Braslavski (Bret Link, Lucas Erickson), 2:36. F--Tyler Deweese, 5:26. J--Isaac Novak (Casey Roepke, Jake Dunlap), 13:19.

Third period

F--Jasper Lester (Oliver Kjaer, Laker Aldridge), 15:17.

Saves--Grant Riley (J) 32, Mattias Sholl (F) 17.

GAME LATE SATURDAY

JANESVILLE 4, FAIRBANKS 2

Janesville;1;3;0--4

Fairbanks;1;1;0--2

First period

F--Luke Ciolli (Matt Koethe, Jack Johnston), 14:07. J--Luke Wheeler (Nick Nardella, Isaac Novak), 15:02.

Second period

J--Athony Szurlej (Nardella, Ryan Bottrill), 0"29. F--Tyler Deweese (Laker Aldridge, Oliver Kjaer), 7:27. J--Nardella (Novak, Justin Engelkes), 8:24. J--Carter Hottmann (Henry Sweeney, Blake Dangos), 18:36.

Saves--Grant Riley (J) 37, Mattias Sholl (F) 15.