JANESVILLE
In several ways, Jackson Sabo’s season has run in congruence with the Janesville Jets.
Two-thirds of the way through the North American Hockey League season, both have flashed potential but have meshed those moments of success with stretches of frustration.
And now, perhaps they have both broken through.
Sabo, a Jets forward, made a Division I college commitment to play hockey at Air Force last week. And over the weekend, the Jets got a much-needed sweep on the road against the Minnesota Wilderness.
“It’s been crazy,” Sabo said Tuesday as the Jets prepared for a weekend series against the Springfield Jr. Blues, with games Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Janesville Ice Arena. “It was really cool to come here during main camp. I’ve always wanted to play hockey after high school ... so it was really a dream come true to be able to come to Janesville and continue my dream.
“I started out really hot then unfortunately broke my finger and was out for five or six weeks. That was tough to come back from, and then we had a tough go before Christmas break.
“Now we’ve finally come together as a team.”
Indeed Sabo had a head-turning start to his junior hockey career. He scored twice in the Jets’ season opener against Chippewa and then had a goal and two assists in two games at the NAHL Showcase tournament the next week.
Slash results in broken finger
But a slash from a stick led to a broken finger, halting the impressive debut four games into the season.
“He’s had an interesting up-and-down season; he was one of our hottest commodities at the Showcase but then was out,” Jets coach Corey Leivermann said. “Then he was down in the dumps a while because he wasn’t playing his best. But when we came back from break, he started to kind of figure it out.”
Sabo had one goal and six assists during a six-game stretch in November. But then he did not tally a point in his next 15 games.
That did not stop Air Force from wanting the Rosemount, Minnesota, native.
And he announced his verbal commitment to play for the Falcons last Friday.
Sabo met with associated head coach Andrew Berg and head coach Frank Serratore convinced the player the Air Force was where he wanted to be.
“They made me feel at home and welcome. I knew they’re coaches that I want to play for in the future,” Sabo said in a commitment press release by the Jets. “Air Force is just a great opportunity for me to play D-I hockey, serve my country and set up my future. I’ll get a great education there and I know they’ll work hard to set me up for success after my hockey career.”
Sabo, who signed a tender agreement with the Jets last March, said he did not necessarily envision landing a Division I commitment this quickly. But Leivermann saw the writing on the wall.
“He came to camp and we had some pretty high expectations for him,” the second-year head coach said. “He was highly touted out of Minnesota. He was off to that fast start, but the injury kind of derailed him.
“Now I think he’s back to playing the role we originally envisioned.”
Sabo is the Jets’ third-line center, playing between UMass committ Jake Dunlap and Brandon McNamara.
Sabo followed up his commitment by scoring a goal in Saturday’s 5-3 victory against the Wilderness.
“We’re appreciative of him, the effort he’s put in and that he’s trusted us through the adversity he’s had,” Leivermann said.
Sabo’s linemates each had an assist on the goal, and the line combined for a total of two goals and two assists in the win.
“We really came together as a team and a family this past week,” said Sabo, who now has five goals and eight assists in 29 games played. “We had some really good bonding time and got a really good sweep.
“I think we’re going to really be looking good here.”
More on the series
Janesville has won three of its past four games but stills sits in fourth—the final playoff position—in the Midwest Division with 33 points.
Catching third-place Chippewa (46) will take some hard work and some help for the Jets, so keeping the Minnesota Magicians (30) and Springfield (29) in the rear view is key, first and foremost.
The Jets are 2-2 against the Jr. Blues so far this season.
This weekend marks the first of six consecutive weekends where the Jets will play at least one home game.
Saturday night’s game will honor John McPoland, who was the Sunday sports editor of The Gazette from 1990 until he died of cancer in 2009.