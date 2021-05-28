The Janesville Jets kept their season alive Friday night.

Tommy Middleton's hat trick lifted Janesville to a 6-1 win over Kenai River in Game 3 of the best-of-five NAHL postseason series. Kenai River now leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday night.

Kenai River scored the first goal of the game, but Janesvile answered with six goals, including what turned out to be Middleton's game-winner in the first period that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Shane Ott added four assists for Janesville, while Owen Millward got the win between the pipes--stopping 13 of 14 shots.

JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 1

Janesville;2;2;2--6

Kenai River;1;0;0--1

First Period

KR--Theo Thrun (Morgan Winters, Adam Szubert) 9:01. J--Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen), pp, 17:35. J--Matthew Romer (Shane Ott, Nick Leyer)

Second Period

J--Nick Leyer (Ott, Middleton), pp, 2:38. J--Middleton (Ott, Schoen), pp, 17:38

Third Period

J--Middleton (Justin Thompson, AJ Casperson) 10:10. J--Leyer (Ott, Matthew Romer) 16:47

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 13, Luke Pavicich (KR) 31

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you