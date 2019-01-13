The Janesville Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit before falling in a shootout, 5-4, to salvage a point against the Minnesota Magicians on Sunday in a North American Hockey League game in Richfield, Minnesota.
Midwest Division-leading Minnesota (24-10-1-0, 49 points) extended its advantage over second-place Fairbanks (43 points). Janesville (19-12-2-2, 42 points) is in third place.
Brenden Olson and Erik Palmqvist scored for the Jets in the second period to erase an early 2-0 deficit.
Carter Hottmann's goal at 6:15 in the third period tied the game, 3-3, before Janesville's Nicholas Nardella and Minnesota's Valentino Passarelli traded goals later in the period.
The Jets will host the Magicians on Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 4
Janesville;0;2;2;0;0--4
Minnesota;2;1;1;0;1--5
Minnesota wins shootout
First period
M--Chris Konin, 14:51. M--John Keranen (Cameron Buhl), 18:26.
Second period
J--Brenden Olson, 5:44. M--Jake Hale, 18:06. J--Erik Palmqvist, 18:17.
Third period
J--Carter Hottmann, 6:15. J--Nicholas Nardella, 8:30. M--Valentino Passarelli, 12:51.
