01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Janesville Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit before falling in a shootout, 5-4, to salvage a point against the Minnesota Magicians on Sunday in a North American Hockey League game in Richfield, Minnesota. 

Midwest Division-leading Minnesota (24-10-1-0, 49 points) extended its advantage over second-place Fairbanks (43 points). Janesville (19-12-2-2, 42 points) is in third place. 

Brenden Olson and Erik Palmqvist scored for the Jets in the second period to erase an early 2-0 deficit. 

Carter Hottmann's goal at 6:15 in the third period tied the game, 3-3, before Janesville's Nicholas Nardella and Minnesota's Valentino Passarelli traded goals later in the period.

The Jets will host the Magicians on Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena. 

MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 4

Janesville;0;2;2;0;0--4

Minnesota;2;1;1;0;1--5

Minnesota wins shootout 

First period

M--Chris Konin, 14:51. M--John Keranen (Cameron Buhl), 18:26. 

Second period

J--Brenden Olson, 5:44. M--Jake Hale, 18:06. J--Erik Palmqvist, 18:17. 

Third period

J--Carter Hottmann, 6:15. J--Nicholas Nardella, 8:30. M--Valentino Passarelli, 12:51.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse