Jonah Aegerter’s goal 45 seconds into overtime Saturday night gave the Janesville Jets a 5-4 victory over Anchorage in North American Hockey League play.
The win at the Janesville Ice Arena gave the Jets (12-17-1) two victories in their three-game series against the Wolverines (18-11-3).
Aegerter’s score came on assists from Ethan Begg and Will Troutwine.
The Jets took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Robby Newton 7:50 into the first period. Janesville got second-period goals from Arsenii Smekhnov and Spencer Kring to take a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Anchorage tied it at the 11:51 mark of the third on a score by Joey Moffatt.
Jets starting goaltender Michael D’Orazio made 13 saves and Owen Millward came in to make 20 saves and pick up the victory. Begg finished with two assists for Janesville.
On Friday, the Wolverines broke a tie with two goals in the third period and held on for a 4-2 victory. Anchorage outshot the Jets in the third period, 20-2.
Newton and Aegerter scored second-period goals to give Janesville a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Hunter Bischoff tied it for Anchorage before Colton Friesen scored at the 15:47 mark and Aiden Westin added a shorthanded empty-net goal.
Millward made 35 saves and Tristan Thibeault delivered two assists for the Jets.
The Jets will remain at home this weekend, with the last-place Kenai River Brown Bears coming to town for three games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.