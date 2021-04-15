The Janesville Jets could not have scripted a better start to a three-game weekend against their rivals.
They scored five second-period goals on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Chippewa Steel at the Janesville Ice Arena on Thursday night.
After Charlie Schoen gave Janesville a 1-0 through one period, the Jets scored five goals on 12 shots in the second period.
Schoen made it 2-0 with his 18th goal of the season at 3:22 of the second. Jaxson Ezman followed with his eighth, and Carter Hottmann got his 13th tally a little more than midway through the period.
Then Robby Newton and Justin Engelkes scored 30 seconds apart with less than four minutes remaining.
Owen Millward made 25 saves to get the Jets their second consecutive shutout.
Janesville plays at Chippewa on Friday night before the teams return to Janesville on Saturday.
JETS 7, STEEL 0
Chippewa;0;0;0--0
Janesville;1;5;1--7
First Period
J--Charlie Schoen (Tommy Middleton, Grayden Daul), 17:34.
Second Period
J--Schoen (Dominik Bartecko, Shane Ott), 3:22. J--Jaxson Ezman (Carter Hottmann), 7:19. J--Hottmann (Max Itagaki, Robby Newton), 11:28. J--Newton (Hottmann), 16:15. J--Justin Engelkes (Justin Thompson, Will Troutwine), 16:45.
Third Period
J--Middleton, pp, 12:11.
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 25, Grant Boldt (C) 10, Berk Berkeliev (C) 7.