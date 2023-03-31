01STOCK_JETSHOCKEY_LOGO2

The Janesville Jets ended their four-game losing skid with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday. 

After being swept by the Wilderness (31-17) in a two-game series last weekend, the Jets' offense was firing on all cylinders in their 6-1 win. 

