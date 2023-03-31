The Janesville Jets ended their four-game losing skid with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday.
After being swept by the Wilderness (31-17) in a two-game series last weekend, the Jets' offense was firing on all cylinders in their 6-1 win.
Janesville struck within the first three minutes of the game as Ryan Roethke scored a goal assisted by Conner de Haro and Gunnar Williams. Minutes later, the Jets (23-25) added to their lead with another goal, this time from Merril Steenari.
Up 2-0, the Jets provided more cushion to their lead and took advantage of a power play as Gustav Portillo scored their third goal of the period.
After Minnesota scored, Janesville entered the second period of the game up 3-1.
The Jets' hot offense continued to strike with two more goals in the period from Josh Orrico and Grayden Daul.
With their win almost be assured, the Jets' Mack Keryluk tacked on one more goal in the third to secure a 6-1 win.
At goalie, Janesville's Peter Sterling saved 24 shots. Janesville and Minnesota each had 25 shots on goal in the game.
The Jets will play second game of their doubleheader against Minnesota on Saturday at 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE 6, MINNESOTA 1
Janesville 3;2;1;—;6
Minnesota 1;0;0;—;1
First Period
J—Ryan Roethke (Conner de Haro, Gunnar Williams) 2:49. J—Merril Steenari (Jimmy Doyle, Connor Deturris) 9:18. J—Gustav Portillo (Gabriel Lundberg), pp, 12:47. M—Kevin Marx Noren (Max Wattvil, Michael Quinn), pp, 14:56.