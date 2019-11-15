The Janesville Jets scored twice in less than a minute in the third period Friday to earn their third victory over the Minnesota Magicians in the past week.

The Jets, coming off a series sweep in Janesville last weekend, got goals from Jordon Halverson at 7:01 of the third and Isaac Novak 45 seconds later and then held on for a 3-2 road win.

The two goals gave the Jets a 3-0 lead.

Former Jets player T.J. Sagissor later assisted on one goal and scored another to get the Magi within a goal with more than five minutes remaining, but Janesville held on from there.

The Jets were outshot 45-20, but goalie Grant Riley stopped 43 shots to earn the victory.

Novak's goal was his seventh of the season, the second-best mark on the team. Jake Dunlap started the scoring for Janesville in the second period.

The two teams play again tonight in Richfield.

JETS 3, MAGICIANS 2

Janesville;0;1;2--3

Minnesota;0;0;2--2

Second period

J--Jake Dunlap (Jan Lasak), 3:50.

Third period

J--Jordon Halverson (Ryan Bottrill), 7:01. J--Isaac Novak (Charlie Schoen), 7:46. M--Blake Kryska (T.J. Sagissor), 11:41. M--Sagissor (Kryska), 14:18.

Saves--Grant Riley (J) 43. Wes Mankowski (M) 17.