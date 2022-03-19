01STOCK_JETSLOGO

CHIPPEWA

The Janesville Jets tied a season-high for goals allowed in an NAHL loss to Chippewa on Friday night.

The Steel raced out to an early lead and coasted to a 7-4 Midwest Division win.

Janesville cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period on William Gustavsson's goal, but Chippewa responded with four straight goals.

This was this the third time this season the Jets have allowed seven goals.

The teams wrap up the home-and-home series tonight at the Janesville Ice Arena.

CHIPPEWA 7, JANESVILLE 4

Janesville;0;1;3--4

Chippewa;2;2;3--7

First Period

C--Colin Tushie (Roux Bazin) 10:59. C--Ryan Remick (Nick Sajevic, Matthew Brille) 9:45.

Second Period

J--William Gustavsson (Cy LeClerc, Jan Lasak), pp, 3:53. C--Spencer Bellina (Matthew Grannan, Sajevic) 7:33. C--Grannan 13:04.

Third Period

C--Kade Nielsen (Sam Rice, Brady Yakesh), pp, 7:47. C--Brille (Rice) 10:53. J--Cade Destefani (Will Troutwine, AJ Casperson) 11:44. J--Spencer Kring (Gustavsson, LeClerc) 14:05. J--Lasak, pp, 16:33. C--Kelly, en, 18:53.

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 28, Croix Kochendorfer (C) 28.

