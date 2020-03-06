The Janesville Jets suffered a loss in a shootout Friday night but still moved closer to fourth place and a potential playoff spot.
Zach Michaelis scored in the fifth round of a shootout to send the Minnesota Wilderness past the Jets 2-1 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville got one point in the standings and now has 48 through 51 games. The Minneosta Magicians lost 4-1 to remain at 49 points through 52 games. The regular season spans 60 games.
The Jets grabbed the lead against the Wilderness midway through the first period. Parker Lindauer scored on the power play to give him a goal in six consecutive games.
Minnesota scored with just over seven minutes left in the second.
Riley Sims stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Jets, but Isak Johansson stopped 37 of 38 for Minnesota.
Both teams scored on their first shootout attempt but missed their next two to reach sudden death. After a pair of misses in the fourth round, Michaelis converted in the fifth and the Jets could not match.
The teams wrap up their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Jaensville Ice Arena.
WILDERNESS 2, JETS 1 (SO)
Minnesota;0;1;0;0;1--2
Janesville;1;0;0;0;0--1
First period
J--Parker Lindauer (Jordon Halverson, Charlie Schoen), pp, 10:03.
Second period
M--Aaron Myers (Christian Galatz, Nate Horn), 12:51.
Shootout scorers--Ryan Nelson (M, first round); Charlie Schoen (J, first rount), Zach Michaelis (M, fifth round).
Saves--Isak Johansson (M) 37, Riley Sims (J) 27.