The Janesville Jets know they need to be better than they were last weekend.

The Jets (27-24-5) lost a pair of games to the NAHL Midwest Division-rival Minnesota Magicians (34-20-2) Friday and Saturday. The losses left Janesville’s losing streak at six consecutive games.

With the same Magicians team visiting the Janesville Ice Arena today and Friday, the Jets will be seeking some revenge and attempting to find some late-season momentum.

They’ll get their first chance when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. today to open their final regular-season home series.

“I think we learned some things about ourselves this weekend,” Jets head coach Corey Leivermann said. “We want to create some chaos and havoc against the goalies more this weekend.”

With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Jets have been trying to get into a postseason playing style. Getting in front of the goalies is part of that.

“You’ve got to be able to play hard and be able to get to those hard areas, because that’s playoff hockey,” Leivermann said.

Against another playoff-bound team in the Magicians, the Jets and their coach know they must be ready.

The Magicians boast offensive dynamo Cameron Buhl, who has 60 points in 52 games this season. He’s scored four goals and has 11 assists in 10 games against the Jets so far this year.

“He’s kind of a man on a mission looking for a Division I opportunity, so he’s working hard and producing night after night,” Leivermann said of Buhl. “We have to make sure our top (goalie) pairing is ready to compete, and I know they will be.”

The Jets will start Cole Brady in net tonight to try and keep Buhl and the Magicians off the scoresheet. In nine games against Minnesota this season, Brady is 2-5-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average.

“He’s [Brady] been the only Janesville Jet that has consistently showed up these last 10 games,” Leivermann said. “He gives us a chance to win every game because he’s such a dynamic player.”

And while the playoffs haven’t officially started, Leivermann and his team are hoping they can continue moving forward and gain some momentum.

“I think we took some strides on Saturday as a team,” he said. “And I’m really hoping we can find a way to get some bounces and play our best hockey going into playoffs.”