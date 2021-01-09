The Janesville Jets settled for a series split with Kenai River this weekend in North American Hockey League action.
The Jets, who were swept in a three-game series against Fairbanks upon returning from a lengthy layoff last weekend, rebounded with a 6-3 victory over Kenai at the Janesville Ice Arena on Friday night.
The Brown Bears returned the favor Saturday, winning 9-5 to salvage a split.
The Jets fell behind in the opening minutes Friday but seized control later in the first period. Charlie Schoen scored two goals and assisted on another, including having a goal and an assist in a first period that ended with the Jets leading 3-2.
Three second-period goals helped—including Schoen’s second—helped Janesville pull away.
Riley Sims made 31 saves to earn the victory.
On Saturday, Max Helgeson and Peter Morgan each notched hat tricks for the Brown Bears.
They led 3-0 after the first period, but the Jets came back to tie it with three goals in the opening seven minutes of the second.
Kenai answered with a pair of goals by Morgan to close out the period with a two-goal lead, and the Brown Bears added four more goals in the third.
Schoen and AJ Casperson each had a goal and an assist for the Jets, and Janesville native Jonah Aegerter scored his second goal of the season.
Janesville will host the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday and Saturday night.
(Result Friday)
JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 3
Kenai River;2;0;1—3
Janesville;3;3;0—6
First Period
KR—Max Helgeson (Theo Thrun), Dylan Hadfield), 2:16. J—Dominik Bartecko (Cade Destefani, Alexander Lucken), 4:08. J—Jaxson Ezman (Charlie Schoen, Matthew Romer), pp, 10:17. J—Schoen (Xavier Lapointe, Romer), pp, 14:47. KR—Brandon Lajoie (Helgeson, Thrun), pp, 16:16.
Second Period
J—Carter Hottmann (Justin Engelkes, Henry Sweeney), 9:13. J—Destefani (Cal Mell, Will Troutwine), 10:13. J—Schoen (Ezman, Jake Dunlap), pp, 17:49.
Third Period
KR—Lucas Wahlin (Ryan Reid, Daymin Dodge), 3:46.
Saves—Danny Fraga (KR) 17, Luke Pavicich (KR) 16, Riley Sims (J) 31.
(Result Saturday)
KENAI RIVER 9, JANESVILLE 5
Kenai River;3;2;4—9
Janesville;0;3;2—5
First Period
KR—Max Helgeson, 7:38. KR—Jeffrey Lee (Adam Szubert), pp, 12:14. KR—Helgeson (Theo Thrun, Szubert), 19:10.
Second Period
J—Matthew Romer (Shane Ott, Jake Dunlap), 1:15. J—Jonah Aegerter (Grayden Daul), 2:27. J—Dominik Bartecko (Charlie Schoen, AJ Casperson), 6:36. KR—Peter Morgan (Morgan Winters, Porter Schachle), 8:21. KR—Morgan (Schachle, Winters), 15:26.
Third Period
KR—Winters (Tyler Pfister), 0:21. J—Casperson (Mack Keryluk, Alexander Lucken), 4:51. KR—Helgeson (Lucas Wahlin), 9:47. J—Jaxson Ezman (Schoen, Destefani), pp, 16:25. KR—Morgan (Szubert), 17:19. KR—Dodge (Ryan Reid, Laudon Poellinger), en, 19:19.
Saves—Luke Pavicich (KR) 49, Owen Millward (J) 29.