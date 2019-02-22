The chase is on for the Janesville Jets.

Heading into Friday’s North American Hockey League game at the Janesville Ice Arena, only five points separated the Jets and the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs for second place in the Midwest Division standings.

The Jets closed the gap just a bit with Friday’s 5-4 shootout win.

The Jets surrendered an early goal before tying the game at one with a Jack Vincent goal. Fairbanks scored in the closing minutes of the first period to take a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, Janesville scored a pair of goals to take the 3-2 lead. Forward Erik Palmqvist scored midway through the period before Parker Lindauer scored his first career NAHL goal to give the Jets the lead.

Former Jets captain and current Fairbanks forward Brenden MacLaren, acquired in a trade between the teams earlier this month, tied the game at three with a goal early in the third period.

Another Fairbanks goal made it 4-3 with nine minutes left in the game. After a late penalty by Fairbanks, Janesville pulled goalie Cole Brady for the extra attacker. Jets forward Matt Hanewall tied the game at four with 29 seconds left.

Jets goalie Cole Brady stopped all three shootout attempts, and Vincent scored the game winner to secure the extra point for Janesville.

The Jets improved to 25-17-4 this season and now sit just four points behind the Ice Dogs for second place in the division. The Jets will hope to close that gap even further when the two teams play tonight at Janesville Ice Arena.

JANESVILLE 5, FAIRBANKS 4

Fairbanks 2 0 2 0 0—4

Janesville 1 2 1 0 1—5

First period

F—Ty Proffitt (Laker Aldridge, Brenden MacLaren), 5:27. J—Jack Vincent (Brenden Olson, Andrew Hicks), 10:51. F—Jonathan Sorenson (Matt Koethe, Dylan Abbott), pp, 16:04.

Second period

J—Erik Palmqvist, 9:43. J—Parker Lindauer, 18:10.

Third period

F—MacLaren, 2:47. F—Koethe (Jake Borgida, Jax Murray), 10:23. J—Matt Hanewall (Olson), pp, 19:31.

Saves—Nate Reid (F) 26, Cole Brady (J) 25