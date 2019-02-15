Springfield scored once in each period and Jack Williams stopped 19 shots for his second straight shutout as the Jr. Blues topped the Janesville Jets 3-0 on Friday in a North American Hockey League game at Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville (23-17-2-2, 50 points) was shut out for the fifth time this season and had its advantage over Springfield (23-17-3-1, 48 points) for third place in the Midwest Division cut to two points.

The Jr. Blues could tie the Jets in the standings with a win Saturday.

Lucas Kucera, Max Osborne and Carden Villegas each scored for Springfield on Friday.

Williams, a Michigan State commit, earned his 16th win and fourth shutout of the season.

SPRINGFIELD 3, JANESVILLE 0

Springfield;1;1;1--3

Janesville;0;0;0--0

First period

S--Lukas Kucera (David Schmidling, Caden Villegas), 17:29.

Second period

S--Max Osborne (Brandon Puricelli, Max Brainin), 18:23.

Third period

S--Villegas (Kucera, Schmidling), 5:20.

Saves--Jack Williams (S) 19, Sam Metcalf (J) 18.