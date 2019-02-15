01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

Springfield scored once in each period and Jack Williams stopped 19 shots for his second straight shutout as the Jr. Blues topped the Janesville Jets 3-0 on Friday in a North American Hockey League game at Janesville Ice Arena. 

Janesville (23-17-2-2, 50 points) was shut out for the fifth time this season and had its advantage over Springfield (23-17-3-1, 48 points) for third place in the Midwest Division cut to two points. 

The Jr. Blues could tie the Jets in the standings with a win Saturday. 

Lucas Kucera, Max Osborne and Carden Villegas each scored for Springfield on Friday. 

Williams, a Michigan State commit, earned his 16th win and fourth shutout of the season. 

SPRINGFIELD 3, JANESVILLE 0

Springfield;1;1;1--3

Janesville;0;0;0--0

First period

S--Lukas Kucera (David Schmidling, Caden Villegas), 17:29. 

Second period

S--Max Osborne (Brandon Puricelli, Max Brainin), 18:23. 

Third period

S--Villegas (Kucera, Schmidling), 5:20.

Saves--Jack Williams (S) 19, Sam Metcalf (J) 18. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse