Springfield scored once in each period and Jack Williams stopped 19 shots for his second straight shutout as the Jr. Blues topped the Janesville Jets 3-0 on Friday in a North American Hockey League game at Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (23-17-2-2, 50 points) was shut out for the fifth time this season and had its advantage over Springfield (23-17-3-1, 48 points) for third place in the Midwest Division cut to two points.
The Jr. Blues could tie the Jets in the standings with a win Saturday.
Lucas Kucera, Max Osborne and Carden Villegas each scored for Springfield on Friday.
Williams, a Michigan State commit, earned his 16th win and fourth shutout of the season.
SPRINGFIELD 3, JANESVILLE 0
Springfield;1;1;1--3
Janesville;0;0;0--0
First period
S--Lukas Kucera (David Schmidling, Caden Villegas), 17:29.
Second period
S--Max Osborne (Brandon Puricelli, Max Brainin), 18:23.
Third period
S--Villegas (Kucera, Schmidling), 5:20.
Saves--Jack Williams (S) 19, Sam Metcalf (J) 18.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse