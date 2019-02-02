01STOCK_JETSHOCKEY_LOGO

Justin Engelkes scored in the third period to force overtime, and Matt Hanewall scored 4 minutes, 16 seconds into the extra period as the Janesville Jets defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues 4-3 in a North American Hockey League game Saturday at Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville (21-16-2-2, 46 points) secured a weekend split after losing 6-1 on Friday and pulled two points ahead of Springfield (20-16-3-1, 44 points) for third place in the Midwest Division.

Hanewall finished with two goals, while Erik Bargholtz also scored for the Jets, who open a two-game series with the Chippewa Steel on Friday in Chippewa Falls.

JANESVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD 3

Springfield 0 2 1 0—3

Janesville 2 0 1 1—4

First period

J—Erik Bargholtz (Luke Wheeler, Austin Koss), 2:34. J—Matt Hanewall (Justin Engelkes, Stanislav Dosek), 17:39.

Second period

S—Ben Schmidling (Max Brainin, Brandon Puricelli), 4:06. S—Puricelli (Schmidling, Nick Techel), 9:02.

Third period

S—Schmidling (Puricelli, Aaron Swanson), 0:30. J—Engelkes (Jack Vincent, Logan Ommen), 6:24.

Overtime

J—Hanewall (Brenden Olson, John Prokop), 4:16.

Saves—Jack Williams (S) 24, Sam Metcalf (J) 31.

