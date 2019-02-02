Justin Engelkes scored in the third period to force overtime, and Matt Hanewall scored 4 minutes, 16 seconds into the extra period as the Janesville Jets defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues 4-3 in a North American Hockey League game Saturday at Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (21-16-2-2, 46 points) secured a weekend split after losing 6-1 on Friday and pulled two points ahead of Springfield (20-16-3-1, 44 points) for third place in the Midwest Division.
Hanewall finished with two goals, while Erik Bargholtz also scored for the Jets, who open a two-game series with the Chippewa Steel on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
JANESVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD 3
Springfield 0 2 1 0—3
Janesville 2 0 1 1—4
First period
J—Erik Bargholtz (Luke Wheeler, Austin Koss), 2:34. J—Matt Hanewall (Justin Engelkes, Stanislav Dosek), 17:39.
Second period
S—Ben Schmidling (Max Brainin, Brandon Puricelli), 4:06. S—Puricelli (Schmidling, Nick Techel), 9:02.
Third period
S—Schmidling (Puricelli, Aaron Swanson), 0:30. J—Engelkes (Jack Vincent, Logan Ommen), 6:24.
Overtime
J—Hanewall (Brenden Olson, John Prokop), 4:16.
Saves—Jack Williams (S) 24, Sam Metcalf (J) 31.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse