The Janesville Jets survived a wild final four minutes to down visiting Kenai River 5-4 in a North American Hockey League game Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The victory was the second in two nights for the Jets over their Alaskan visitors and increased their winning streak to six games. The Jets, in fourth place in the Midwest Division, have bolstered their playoff hopes with consecutive victories over the second-place Brown Bears.
Five different players scored goals for the Jets, while Nick Nardella had two assists.
Janesville’s Parker Lindauer opened the scoring for the Jets, netting his second goal of the series at 6:55 of the first period.
After the Brown Bears tied the game, Janesville grabbed command with second-period goals by Jordon Halverson and Isaac Novak.
The scored remained 3-1 until things got wild in the final four-plus minutes.
Jack Quinn got the Brown Bears to within a goal with a score at 15:57.
Janesville’s Arsenii Smekhnov, playing in his first series with the Jets, scored his first goal just 47 seconds after Quinn’s goal to give the local squad a two-goal cushion.
Quinn answered back for Kenai River with an unassisted goal with 1:36 left in the game to cut the Jets’ lead to 4-3.
Kenai River pulled goalie Landon Pavlisin with 48 seconds left, and Jets captain Carter Hottmann took advantage. Hottmann took a pass from Blake Dangos and hit the empty net to give Janesville a 5-3 lead with 39 seconds remaining.
Kenai River’s Max Osborne concluded the scoring with a goal with just one second left.
Janesville goalie Riley Sims made 26 saves.
The two teams conclude their three-game series with a game at 7:05 tonight.
JANESVILLE 5, KENAI RIVER 4
Kenai River;1;0;3—4
Janesville;1;2;2—5
First Period
J—Parker Lindauer (Ivar Sjolund, Nick Nardella), 6:55. KR—Lucas Wahlin (Peter Morgan), 9:36.
Second Period
J—Jordon Halverson (Nardella), 14:45 (pp). J—isaac Novak (Charlie Schoen, Justin Thompson, 17:49 (pp).
Third Period
KR—Jack Quinn (Cody Moline, Brandon Lajoie), 15:57. J—Arsenii Smkhnov (unassisted), 16:45. KR—Jack Quinn (unassisted), 18:24. J—Carter Hottmann (Blake Dangos), 19:21 (en). KR—Max Osborne (Peter Morgan), 19:59.
Saves—Landon Pavlisin (KR) 26; Riley Sims (J) 26.