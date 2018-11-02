Matt Hanewall and Nicholas Nardella each scored twice Friday night to help the Janesville Jets open a road series with a victory.

Hanewall scored twice in the first period, and Nardella’s second tally with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation lifted Janesville to a 4-3 North American Hockey League victory over the Chippewa Steel.

Cole Brady stopped 36 of 39 shots to earn the victory in net for the Jets.

Janesville is 10-6-1 and sits second in the Midwest Division. The Steel are 3-13-1 and are in last place.

The Jets never trailed. Hanewall’s two goals gave him five on the season as they built a 2-1 victory by the first intermission.

Nardella’s first goal made it 3-1 early in the second period, but the Steel scored less than six minutes later and again midway through the third period to tie it, 3-3.

Nardella scored off Jack Vincent’s third assist of the game, finding the back of the net on a power play at 12:45 of the third, and the Jets held on from there.

The two teams play again at Chippewa on Saturday.

JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 3

Janesville 2 1 1—4

Chippewa 1 1 1—3

First Period

J—Matt Hanewall (Erik Bargholtz, Stanislav Dosek), 0:46. C—Matt Clark (Tomas Vochozka), 9:37. J—Hanewall (Nicholas Nardella, Jack Vincent), 16:30.

Second Period

J—Nardella (Vincent, Alex Murray), 1:40. C—Austin Mikesch (Dylan Moulton, Grant Reichenbacher), 7:14.

Third Period

C—Jacob Dirks (Killian Kiecker-Olson), pp, 9:56. J—Nardella (Vincent, Dosek), pp, 12:45.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 36, Jackson Bernard (C) 9, Josh Langford (C) 20.

