For the third time in the last four years, a Janesville Jets player has been taken in the NHL Draft.

The New Jersey Devils picked goalie Cole Brady with the 127th overall selection in the fifth round Saturday.

Brady, 18, a native of Pickering, Ontario, posted a 2.79 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 43 regular-season games during the 2018-19 North American Hockey League campaign.

Only six NAHL players were on the ice longer than Brady (2,534 minutes) this season. Brady won 21 games and posted five shutouts.

The Jets acquired Brady with their first-round pick in the 2018 NAHL Draft.

"His size and skill had him on our early draft boards last year," Jets coach Corey Leivermann told Jets' communications director Mason Lyttle. "He came to our main camp and had a spectacular showing.

"We knew early on Brady was the guy we wanted for a very good 1-2 combo with Garrett Nieto, but then Garrett had the injury and Cole had no problem assuming the No. 1 role for the rest of the season. With first-round picks in our drafts, you've got to hit home runs--and that's what we got in Cole Brady."

Brady joins Jakov Novak (2018, 188th overall, Ottawa) and Jack LaFontaine (2016, 75th overall, Carolina) as Jets players to be drafted by an NHL franchise.

"Janesville is so sentimental to me," Brady told Lyttle. "I mean, I was drafted here. So many people helped me here, from my coaches, my teammates, to the people who run the organization. I've got nothing but great things to say. Janesville will always have a solid place in my heart for allowing me to be successful here."

Brady's USHL rights are owned by the Fargo Force, whom he will play for during the 2019-20 season. He is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Arizona State.