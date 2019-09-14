The Janesville Jets allowed four goals in the third period Saturday as they closed the opening weekend of the North American Hockey League season with another clunker.

Janesville’s collapse was Chippewa’s good fortune. The host Steel won 5-3 to clinch a two-game sweep of the Jets.

Connor Szmul scored back-to-back power-play goals early in the third period to push Chippewa (2-0) in front before Parker Lindauer’s goal with 7:56 left tied the game, 3-3.

Killian Kiecker-Olson and Grisha Gotovets scored in the final three minutes to lift the Steel to a win in front of 734 fans at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Leo Bacallo and Xavier LaPointe also scored for Janesville in Saturday’s loss, coming on the heels of a 5-2 defeat Friday.

The Jets (0-2) will travel to Blaine, Minnesota, to play four games at the NAHL Showcase. They’ll return home Sept. 27 to open a two-game series with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

CHIPPEWA 5, JANESVILLE 3

Janesville 0 2 1—3

Chippewa 0 1 4—5

Second period

J—Leo Bacallo (Nick Brown, Parker Lindauer), 4:42. C—Spencer Oyler (Michael Black, Isaac Moberg), 12:44. J—Xavier LaPointe (Ryan Bottrill, Luke Wheeler), 16:59.

Third period

C—Connor Szmul (Killian Kiecker-Olson), 4:53. C—Szmul (Kiecker-Olson, Jacob Dirks), 10:39. J—Lindauer (Max Itagaki, Philip Bjorkman), 12:04. C—Kiecker-Olson (Dirks), 17:37. C—Grisha Gotovets, 19:38.