Charlie Schoen and Isaac Novak each scored shootout goals to lead the visiting Janesville Jets to an NAHL victory Friday night.
Janesville scored three goals in the third period to tie the game and won 4-3 in a shootout over the Minnesota Magicians.
Boston College recruit Grant Riley stopped 37 shots, including two of three during the shootout to get the win.
The teams wrap up the two-game series tonight.
JANESVILLE 4, MINNESOTA 3 (SO)Janesville 0 0 3 0 1—4
Minnesota 0 1 2 0 0—3
Second PeriodM—Josh Bohlin (Lucas Kanta, Brett Oberle) 1:48
Third PeriodJ—Blake Dangos (Justin Engelkes, Charlie Schoen) 1:37. J—Max Itagaki (Brandon McNamara, Justin Thompson) 3:22. J—Nick Nardella (Parker Lindauer, Isaac Novak) 4:49. M—Devlin McCabe (T.J. Sagissor, Joey Foss) 9:18. M—Josh Bohlin (Lucas Kanta, Trevor Kukkonen) 11:04
Shootout goals—Schoen (J), Novak (J), Christy (M)
Saves—Grant Riley (J) 37, Samuel Vyeltetka (M) 27