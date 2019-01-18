JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets are in a funk.

Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena, the Jets gave up four unanswered goals in a 5-2 NAHL loss to the Minnesota Magicians.

The loss was the fourth in the last five games for Janesville and kept the team from taking over second place in the Midwest Division. Minnesota leads the Midwest with 49 points, with Fairbanks (43) second and Janesville (42) third.

After a scoreless first period, Janesville got on the board with a power-play goal. Erik Palmqvist found the back of the net on assists from Brenden Olson and Jordan Halverson at 9:38 in the second period.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the Magic responded in 11 seconds to tie the game on an even-strength goal by T.J. Sagissor, who scored for the first time since he was acquired by the Magicians ahead of their game Dec. 21. Sagissor began the season with the Jets, totaling two goals and three assists in 21 games.

Minnesota then took the lead for good just 39 seconds later on Chris Connin’s goal. The Magicians added a third goal in the period to make it 3-1.

Janesville coach Corey Leivermann said his team lost momentum quickly after the first goal when Minnesota scored twice in less than a minute.

“It was one of those night’s where our power-play unit clicks with the goal, but then I look up and they’ve put it in the back of our net,” Leivermann said. “It’s one of those critical moments of the game where you get a power-play goal but then need to have a big shift after and we didn’t. They went boom-boom and took all the momentum away.

“And after they got those two goals, I don’t think we really bounced back.”

Leading 3-1 after two, Minnesota stretched the lead to 4-1 at 12:54 of the third on Cameron Buhl’s power-play goal.

Janesville cut the lead in half with five minutes remaining on Tommy Middleton’s goal, but the Magicians concluded the scoring on Ben Schultheis’ blast from just inside the blue line.

Jack Robbel played well between the pipes for Minnesota. He finished with 32 saves. Cole Brady took the loss despite 25 saves.

The two teams conclude the two-game series Saturday at the Ice Arena.

“Right now, it seems like we’re only playing 40 minutes,” Leivermann said. “And it doesn’t matter what sport you’re playing, you’ve got to play hard from the start of the game to the final whistle.

“We need the older guys, or some of that veteran leadership, to take the younger guys under their wings and let them know that it’s unacceptable to lose at home. We put together three good shifts, but then turn around and have three shifts where you’re like what was that?”

MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 2

Minnesota 0 3 2—5

Janesville 0 1 1—2

Second Period

J—Erik Palmqvist (Brenden Olson, Jordan Halverson) pp 9:38. M—TJ Sagissor (Moritz Wirth, Joel Pavey) 9:49. M—Chris Connin (Sagissor, Dawson Klein) 10:28. M—John Keranen (Jack Hale, Cameron Buhl) pp 15:48.

Third Period

M—Buhl (Keranen, Andrew Kruse) pp 12:54. J—Tommy Middleton (Jack Vincent, Carter Hottmann) 14:40. M—Ben Schultheis (Nick Lanigan) 16:33.

Saves—Jack Robbel (M) 32, Cole Brady (J) 25

Attendance—408