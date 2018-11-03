The Janesville Jets entered Saturday’s series finale with a perfect record against their new in-state rivals, the Chippewa Steel.
That early-season winning streak came to a crashing halt.
Grant Reichenbacher finished off a hat trick with just under three minutes remaining, and Josh Langford stopped all 19 shots he saw as the host Steel shut out the Jets, 6-0, in North American Hockey League action.
Reichenbacher scored once in each period, including just 64 seconds into the game.
Killian Kiecker-Olson added a pair of goals for the Steel, who took the place of the Coulee Region Chill and are 4-13-1-1.
The Jets will take a 10-7-1-0 record into next weekend’s home series against the Steel. Games are Friday and Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
STEEL 6, JETS 0
Janesville 0 0 0—0
Chippewa 2 3 1—6
First Period
C—Grant Reichenbacher (Austin Mikesch), 1:04. C—tomas Vochozka, 16:08.
Second Period
C—Killian Kiecker-Olson (Trevor Wilhelm, Mikesch), 11:35. C—Reichenbacher (Mikesch, Mason Vukonich), 13:46. C—Kiecker-Olson (Camden Thiesing), 14:48.
Third Period
C—Reichenbacher (Vochozka), 17:01.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 27, Josh Langford (C) 19.
