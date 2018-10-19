JANESVILLE
The first period of Friday's North American Hockey League clash between the Janesville Jets (7-5-1) and Springfield Jr. Blues (5-4-1) was everything the Jets hoped for coming into the game.
The second and third, however, were the opposite.
After taking a two-goal lead in the opening period, the Jets surrendered a goal each in the next two periods and then lost 3-2 in overtime.
"In that first period, we were competing and winning races," Jets captain Brenden MacLaren said. "We were getting pucks on net and playing well in our zone.
"In the second and third we let up, and we just gave them the win."
Defenseman Sean Driscoll got the Jets on the board with a shot from the point just two minutes into the game. Jets forward Logan Ommen's third goal of the year 13 minutes into the game doubled the lead.
From there, though, it was all Springfield. The Jr. Blues tied the game with less than five minutes left in regulation, and Brandon Puricelli ended the game with his goal 44 seconds into overtime.
Head coach Gary Shuchuk was disappointed in the effort.
"We were inconsistent," the second-year coach said. "We'll have a great first period, an average second and then an OK third. Tonight we were five individuals out there. It wasn’t one unit. We weren’t making plays and they were."
The Jets outshot the Jr. Blues 39-25.
The goalie situation for the Jets was a bit of a question the last few days, but newcomer Owen Zdunski stopped 22 shots for the Jets.
Zdunski flew into Wisconsin Thursday from Nashville, Tennessee, after Jets goalie Cole Brady went down with an injury during practice. Starter Garrett Nieto was already out with an injury, so the Jets called Zdunski to fill the roster.
The same two teams play at 7:05 p.m. Satursday.
"We just have to play a full 60 minutes," MacLaren said. "We’ve struggled to do it all year. When we play as well as we can, we’re unstoppable."
Shuchuk said he hopes his team learned from Friday's game.
"The tying goal was a bad pass and they capitalized. The game-winner in overtime was an odd-man rush, and they capitalized," he said. "At the end of the day, they capitalized on their chances, and we didn't. We have to learn to play a full 60-minute game, and we will."
SPRINGFIELD 3, JANESVILLE 2 (OT)
Springfield;0;1;1;1--3
Jets;2;0;0;0--2
First period
J--Driscoll (Erik Bargholtz , Mason Salquist), 1:42. J--Ommen (Tommy Middleton, Carter Hottmann), 13:13.
Second period
SPR--Caden Villegas (Ben Schmidling, Max Brainin), 14:08.
Third period
SPR--Giovanni Carabelli, 15:28.
Overtime
Puricelli (Kyle Gudme, Shane Haviland) , 0:44.
Saves--Caleb Hannon (SPR) 37, Zdunski 22.
