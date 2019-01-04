The Janesville Jets surrendered four third-period goals in a 5-3 loss Friday to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in their first North American Hockey League game since making a surprising mid-season coaching change.
Noah Wilson had two goals and an assist for Fairbanks (18-11-2-2), which jumped past Janesville (18-11-2-1) for second place in the Midwest Division and spoiled Corey Leivermann's NAHL head-coaching debut.
Leivermann joined the Jets as an assistant coach ahead of the 2017-18 season and held that position until he was promoted to the top job Wednesday, when the team announced it was parting ways with head coach Gary Shuchuk.
Leivermann's team outshot Fairbanks 38-25 overall and led 2-1 going into the final period. Matt Koethe tied the game at 5:09 and Wilson's second goal less than two minutes later gave the Ice Dogs the lead for good.
Tommy Middleton, Brenden Olson and Jack Vincent each scored for the Jets, who host the Ice Dogs again Saturday.
FAIRBANKS 5, JANESVILLE 3
Fairbanks;1;0;4--5
Janesville;1;1;1--3
First period
F--Noah Wilson (Andrew Garby, Luke Mobley), 9:27. J--Brenden Olson, 19:57.
Second period
J--Tommy Middleton (Jordon Halverson, Carter Hottmann), 4:15.
Third period
F--Matt Koethe (Jack Johnston, Wilson), 5:09. F--Wilson (Mobley, Garby), 6:50. F--Jonathan Sorenson (Jax Murray, Jake Borgida), 8:55. J--Jack Vincent (Nicholas Nardella, Justin Engelkes), 9:25. F--Ty Proffitt (Borgida, Luke Ciolli), 10:06.
Saves--Nate Reid (F) 35, Sam Metcalf (J) 20.
