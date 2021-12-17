After a near comeback in the third period, the Janesville Jets failed to overcome a three-goal deficit, falling to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 6-4 in an NAHL game Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Jets played aggressively early in the first period, putting considerable pressure on Fairbanks by keeping them out of their own end. As a result, they controlled the play in the offensive zone, peppering the Ice Dogs goaltender Kayden Harraves to the tune of 12-6 shots on goal.
For Fairbanks, the only response they had was to play physical hockey; which they did at every end of the ice. This ultimately kept the Jets off the scoreboard heading into intermission.
Despite the strong showing in the first 20 minutes, the Jets faltered in the second and let the Ice Dogs take over the game. Fairbanks’ reversal of fortune paid dividends early in the middle frame, scoring three goals in just under five minutes to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
Janesville was unable to retaliate with any pressure of their own and the Ice Dogs continued the heavy-hitting play, holding onto the three-goal lead heading into the final stanza.
Although things looked daunting for the Jets, the team stormed into the third and forward Cy LeClerc netted one early to 3-1 less than two minutes into the period. After trading goals with the Ice Dogs, Janesville scored two unanswered goals to bring the score to 5-4 with over 13 minutes to go.
Jets captain Cal Mell said the push in the third period was partially due to the first goal breaking the tie and creating energy for the group. “Something we learned early in the season is to feed off that energy,” he said.
However, Fairbanks weathered the storm for the remainder of the period and tacked on an insurance goal late in what proved to be the final dagger in Janesville’s comeback attempt. After a failed 6-on-4 power play, with the goalie pulled, the Ice Dogs held on to win the game 6-4.
Following the game, Head Coach Parker Burgess attributed the loss to the hole the team dug itself in the second period.
“You look at the third period [where] we fought hard, then gave ourselves a chance to tie it up,” he said. “But it was just too little, too late.”
Up next for the Jets is a rubber match with Fairbanks on Saturday night, which will wrap up the series before the team takes a two-week break leading up to their next game on Dec 30 against the Anchorage Wolverines.
FAIRBANKS 6, JANESVILLE 4
1st Period- No Scoring.
Penalties:
Fairbanks: Cunningham (slashing), 7:44;;
Jets: Gunnar Williams (interference) at 13:22.
Ethan Begg (slashing) at 8:57
2nd Period-1, Fairbanks, Miles 5 (Ricotta, Ring), 4:28. 2, Fairbanks, Cunningham 4 (Stewart, Shasby), 7:57 (PP). 3, Fairbanks, Berry 2 (Renfrew, Dvorak), 9:04. Penalties-Kring Jne (head contact-minor), 7:35; Hale Fai (interference-minor), 14:28.
3rd Period-4, Janesville, LeClerc 18 (Smekhnov, larrigan), 1:15. 5, Fairbanks, Lund 1 (Dvorak), 2:08. 6, Janesville, Daul 6 (Aegerter, Newton), 3:00. 7, Fairbanks, Dvorak 4 (Lund), 3:28. 8, Janesville, Begg 7 (LeClerc, Newton), 5:41. 9, Janesville, Aegerter 5 (LeClerc, Mell), 7:13. 10, Fairbanks, MacIntosh 13 (Stewart), 14:58. Penalties-Neuharth Fai (roughing-minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 5:13; Lentz Jne (roughing-minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 5:13; Berry Fai (cross checking-minor), 19:48.
Shots on Goal-Fairbanks 6-13-15-34. Janesville 12-11-10-33.
Power Play Opportunities-Fairbanks 1 / 2; Janesville 0 / 3.
Goalies-Fairbanks, Hargraves 14-3-0-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Janesville, Millward 9-6-0-0 (34 shots-28 saves)