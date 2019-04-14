01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Janesville Jets will be facing a must-win situation Friday. 

Matt Koethe and Luke Ciolli scored in the third period to help Fairbanks pull away for a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Saturday, giving the Ice Dogs a decisive 2-0 lead in the best-of-five North American Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at the Janesville Ice Arena. Fairbanks, which won the Midwest Division's regular-season champion, has won six straight games over Janesville. 

Jordon Halverson scored at 3:32 in the second period to draw the Jets even, 1-1. John Stampohar answered about eight minutes later, and Fairbanks added two goals in the third period. 

FAIRBANKS 4, JANESVILLE 1

Janesville;0;1;0--1

Fairbanks;1;1;2--4

First period

F--Trenton Woods, 5:42.

Second period

J--Jordon Halverson (Erik Palmqvist, Erik Bargholtz), 3:32. F--John Stampohar (Jax Murray, Dylan Abbott), 11:21. 

Third period

F--Matt Koethe (Abbott, Murray), 0:49. F--Luke Ciolli (Koethe), 10:31.

Saves--Cole Brady (J) 23, Mattias Sholl (F) 22. 

