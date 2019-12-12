The Janesville Jets kicked off their holiday homestand by ending their six-game losing streak Thursday night.

Five players had a goal and at least one assist in a 5-2 NAHL victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Janesville Ice Arena.

It was 3-2 Jets deep into the third period when Nick Michel scored his second goal of the season off assists from Luke Wheeler and Brandon McNamara at 13:11.

Wheeler’s empty-net goal with 13 seconds left capped the scoring.

Wheeler also assisted on McNamara’s goal that made it 2-0 early int he second period. The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. today.

JANESVILLE 5, FAIRBANKS 2Fairbanks 0 1 1—2

Janesville 1 2 2—5

First periodJ—Jordon Halverson (Nick Nardella, Isaac Novak), pp, 6:41.

Second periodJ—Brandon McNamara (Nick Michel, Luke Wheeler), 4:43. F—Adam Eisele (Jack Johnston, Mason Plante), 15:33. J—Nardella (halverson, Carter Hottmann), 17:24.

Third periodF—Nicholas Ostbloom (Evan Junker, Parker Brown), 7:17. J—Michel (Wheeler, McNamara), 13:11. J—Wheeler (Nick Gonrowski, Anthony Szurlej), en, 19:47.

Saves—Sholl (F) 18, Riley (J) 27.