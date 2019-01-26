A pair of third-period goals boosted the Janesville Jets as they ended their longest losing streak of the season.

Brenden Olson scored to break a 2-2 tie and Carter Hottmann added an insurance goal as the Jets defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues 4-2 on Saturday in a North American Hockey League game in Springfield, Illinois.

Austin Koss and Tommy Middleton scored early goals and Cole Brady made 35 saves for Janesville (20-15-2-2, 44 points), which snapped a five-game losing streak and denied Springfield (19-7-2-1, 41 points) a chance to pass the Jets in the Midwest Division.

Olson’s go-ahead goal, off assists from Matt Hanewall and Justin Engelkes, came with 13:01 left in the game. Hottmann found the back of the net with under three minutes remaining.

Janesville held an opponent under three goals for the first time since Dec. 29—a span of eight games.

The Jets and Jr. Blues will play again Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Springfield wins Friday

Ben Schmidling tallied two goals, while Nick Techel and Nikita Kozyrev each scored in the third period as the Jr. Blues defeated the Jets 4-2 in the series opener Friday.

Janesville struck first on Justin Engelkes’ goal at 12:00 in the first period, but Springfield responded with four straight goals.

Box scores can be found on Page 10B.

RESULT SATURDAY







JANESVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD 2







Janesville 1 1 2—4

Springfield 0 2 0—2

First period







J—Austin Koss, 17:11.

Second period







J—Tommy Middleton (Nick Gonrowski, Sean Driscoll), 12:44. S—Ben Schmidling (Brandon Puricelli), 17:08. S—Max Brainin (Nikita Kozyrev, Blake Finley), 18:17.

Third period







J—Brenden Olson (Matt Hanewall, Justin Engelkes), 6:59. J—Carter Hottmann (Middleton), 17:08.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 35, Janis Voris (S) 24.

RESULT FRIDAY







SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 2







Janesville 1 0 1—2

Springfield 1 1 2—4

First period







J—Justin Engelkes (Nick Gonrowski, Jack Vincent), 12:00. S—Ben Schmidling (Aaron Swanson, Brandon Puricelli), 19:14.

Second period







S—Schmidling (Sam Sterne, Ryan Murray), 16:21.

Third period







S—Nick Techel (Nikita Kozyrev, Max Osborne), 6:29. S—Kozyrev (Techel, Osborne), 11:26. J—Brenden MacLaren (Nicholas Nardella, Brenden Olson), 13:25.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 21, Jack Williams (S) 15.