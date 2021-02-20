The Janesville Jets ran their winning streak to four games this weekend.
The Jets went on the road to Marshall, Minnesota, and came away with a sweep of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. They won 5-4 on Friday night and 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.
The third line of Thomas Middleton, Justin Thompson and Charlie Schoen was almost single handedly responsible for a comeback victory Friday.
Those three combined for all five goals, which came after Janesville fell behind 3-0 early in the second period.
Goals by Middleton and Thompson cut the Jets’ deficit to 3-2 after two periods. Back-to-back goals by Schoen made it 4-4 with a little more than five mintues left in the third. And Thompson scored off feeds from Schoen and Middleton with 24 seconds left to complete the comeback.
Middleton, Thompson and Schoen combined for five goals and nine assists.
On Saturday, it was Fairbanks that built the comeback.
Schoen scored with less than four minutes left in the second, and Cade Destefani’s goal at 2:42 of the third put the Jets up 2-0. But the Ice Dogs scored four minutes later and again midway through the third.
After a scoreless overtime, the Jets got one goal in the three-round shootout and it was enough. Owen Millward, who went 2-0 in goal for Janesville on the weekend, stopped all three shootout shots, and Schoen’s goal in the first round was enough for the Jets to earn the sweep.
The Jets host Chippewa in a game Thursday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
(RESULT FRIDAY)
JANESVILLE 5, FAIRBANKS 4
Janesville;0;2;3—5
Fairbanks;2;1;1—4
First Period
F—Jake Hale (Jack Ring, Andrew Garby), 3:40. F—Scott McKenzie (Brendan Miles, Austin Becker), 13:14.
Second Period
F—Becker (Bret Link, Tyler Herzberg), 16:52. J—Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen, Justin Thompson), 18:32. J—Thompson (Middleton, Schoen), 19:36.
Third Period
F—Ring (McKenzie), sh, 3:45. J—Schoen (Thompson, Middleton), 5:11. J—Schoen (Xavier Lapointe, Thompson), 14:54. J—Thompson (Schoen, Middleton), 16:50.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 33, Kayden Hargraves (F) 15.
(RESULT SATURDAY)
JANESVILLE 3, FAIRBANKS 2 (SO)
Janesville;0;1;1;0;1—3
Fairbanks;0;0;2;0;0—2
Second Period
J—Charlie Schoen (Justin Thompson), 16:04.
Third Period
J—Cade Destefani (Jonah Aegerter, Matthew Romer), 2:42. F—Nathan Butler (Tyler Stewart Zachary Murray), 6:53. F—Stewart (Butler, Evan Junker), 10:06.
Shootout
Janesville’s Charlie Schoen scored the lone goal for either team in the three rounds.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 31, Ryan Keyes (F) 27.