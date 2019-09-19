The Janesville Jets have yet to be scored on at the NAHL Showcase tournament.

Janesville won its second straight game of the tournament Thursday with a 4-0 shutout of the Austin Bruins.

Tyler Shea stopped all 16 shots he faced and four different players scored for Janesville, now 2-2 on the young season.

Parker Lindauer gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Jack Rhode and Max Itagski made it 3-0 in the second.

Janesville plays the Maryland Black Bears in its third game of the Showcase today.

JANESVILLE 4, AUSTIN 0Austin Bruins 0 0 0—0

Janesville Jets 1 2 1—4

First PeriodJ—Parker Lindauer (Nick Mardella) 8:06

Second PeriodJ—Jack Rhode (Carter Hottmann, Logan Ommen) 6:07. J—Max Itagski (Jackson Sabo, Leo Bacallo) 10:49

Third PeriodJ—Nick Brown (Nathan Solis, Philip Bjork), pp, 1:49

Saves—Tyler Shea (A) 16, Grant Riley (J) 16