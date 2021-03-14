The Janesville Jets capped off their fourth straight weekend on the road with a sweep of the Minnesota Wilderness.
Janesville won 3-2 on both Friday and Saturday night to stay right on the heels of the Minnesota Magicians. The Magicians lead the NAHL's Midwest Division with 37 points, while the Jets have 36.
On Friday, the Jets built a 3-0 lead by the middle of the second period and then held on late.
Jake Sacratini, Carter Hottmann and Charlie Schoen scored for Janesville, which got 32 saves from Riley Sims. Spencer Kring had an assist on all three goals.
The Wilderness got within 3-2 with a power play goal with less than three minutes remaining, but Sims shut the door from there.
Sims stopped 36 shots Saturday to earn the sweep.
The Jets got two goals in a span of 38 seconds in the first period to grab all momentum.
When the Wilderness cut it to 2-1 late in the second, Janesville answered with a goal 12 seconds later.
Janesville hosts Chippewa on Wednesday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
(RESULT FRIDAY)
JETS 3, WILDERNESS 2
Janesville;1;2;0--3
Minnesota;0;1;1--2
First Period
J--Jake Sacratini (Spencer Kring, Shane Ott), 13:45.
Second Period
J--Carter Hottmann (Max Itagaki, Kring), sh, 3:40. J--Charlie Schoen (Kring), 6:55. M--Grant Docter (Will Traeger, Jacob Herter), sh, 8:24.
Third Period
M--Zach Michaelis (Donte Lawson, Docter), pp, 17:18.
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 32, Kaleb Johnson (M) 30.
(RESULT SATURDAY)
JETS 3, WILDERNESS 2
Janesville;2;1;0--3
Minnesota;0;1;1--2
First Period
J--Tommy Middleton (Justin Thompson, Nick Leyer), pp, 8:29. J--Robby Newton (Jonah Aegerter, Alexander Lucken), 9:07.
Second Period
M--Grant Docter (Christian Galatz), 18:03. J--Shane Ott (Matthew Romer, Grayden Daul), 18:15.
Third Period
M--Gavin Rasmussen (Jacob Herter, Hunter Young), 10:01.
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 36, Jacob Zacharewiz (M) 25.