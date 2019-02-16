It’s been a weird month for the Janesville Jets and Springfield Jr. Blues.

The teams have played a trio of weekend series with the result being the same each time. The Jr. Blues come out with a winning performance on Friday, and the Jets take home the win on Saturday.

That formula rang true this weekend as the Jets came away with a 4-2 win Saturday after losing to the Jr. Blues on Friday.

The Jets (52 points) broke a tie with the Jr. Blues (50 points) to retake sole possession of third place in the Midwest Division.

The host Jets got an early start Friday with an Andrew Hicks goal seven minutes into the game.

Much like the weekend splits the last few weeks, the Blues evened the score late in the first with a Nikita Kozyrev goal.

The Jets kept the Saturday victory trend rolling thanks to three goals in the second period.

Justin Engelkes scored his eighth goal of the season just 47 seconds into the second before Springfield tied the game at two midway through the period.

Engelkes added his second goal of the game in the dying minutes of the period before teammate Philip Bjorkman closed out the scoring.

Engelkes finished with three points to lead all players and Janesville goalie Cole Brady stopped 27 shots in the win. Jets forwards Tommy Middleton and Erik Palmqvist both finished with two assists.

The Jets improved to 6-4 this season against Springfield. The two rivals will meet again on the final weekend of the regular season—April 5 and 6.

Janesville (24-17-4) hosts Fairbanks for two games next weekend.

The Jets are three points behind the second-place Ice Dogs and six points behind the division-leading Minnesota Magicians with 15 games left in the regular season.

JANESVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD 2

Springfield 1 1 0—2

Janesville 1 3 0—4

First period

J—Hicks (Engelkes, Middleton) , 6:57. S—Kozyrev (Nick Techel, Brendan Aird), 17:30.

Second period

J—Engelkes (John Prokop, Middleton), 0:47. S—Giovanni Carabelli (Aaron Swanson, Sam Sterne), 12:18. J—Engelkes (Brendon Jones, Palmqvist), 15:34. J—Bjorkman (Palmqvist, Luke Wheeler), 18:51.

Saves—Brady (J) 27, Jack Williams (S) 26