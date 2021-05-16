The Janesville Jets dropped two of three games to conclude the regular season and now prepare for the North American Hockey League Robertson Cup playoffs.
The Midwest Division champions concluded the regular season with a 31-13-4 record. They lost to visiting Chippewa 4-3 Sunday. The Jets split the final regular-season against the visiting Minnesota Magicians, losing Friday 6-4 and winning Saturday 5-2.
The playoffs begin Thursday with matchups and game dates to be announced.
(Result Sunday)
CHIPPEWA 4, JANESVILLE 3
Chippewa;2;2;0 -;4
Janesville;1;2;0;3
First period
C--Cormier (Fenton, Brown), 4:02; J--Fleming (Bartecko), 11:44 (pp); C--Miller (Lindstrom, Gotovets), 19:02.
Second Period
C--Lindstrom 7 (Gotovets, Baker), 1:27; J-- Dangos (Peters, Lieberman), 2:05; Chippewa, Brown Baker, Miller), 10:46 (pp; J--Bartecko (Fleming, Dangos), 19:41 (pp).
Saves—Berkeliev (Ch) 21; Millward (J) 22, Bourgoine 14.
Attendance—325.
(Result Saturday)
JANESVILLE 5, MINNESOTA MAGICIANS 2
Magicians;0;2;0—2
Janesville;1;2;2—5
First period
J--Destefani (unassisted), 13:39.
Second period
J--Itagaki 9 (Middleton, Hottmann), 2:47. M--Cronin (Light, Roed), 3:00. M--Laylin (Seitz, Longhi), 3:47.J-- Itagaki (Lapointe, Kring), 8:37.
Third period
J--Itagaki 11 (Destefani), 18:15. J--Keryluk (Aegerter, Engelkes), 19:13 (EN).
Saves—Bell (M) 20; Sims (J) 33.
(Result Friday)
MN MAGICIANS 6, JANESVILLE 4
MN Magicians; 4;0;2-6
Janesville;1;1;2-4
First period
M--Weiss (Roed, McCabe), :41. M—Ferrandino (Best, Weiss), 2:46. M--Kanta 4 (Weiss, Best), 5:40. J--Schoen (Thompson), 7:22. M—Kanta (Best, Ferrandino), 19:46.
Second period
J—Lucken (Newton), 8:33.
Third period
J--Thompson (Lapointe, Newton), 8:45. M—Best (Hendrickson, Oberle), 14:05. J--Ott (Lapointe, Schoen), 17:53. M--Falk 15 (Weiss, McCabe), 19:05 (en).
Saves--Beran (M) 28; Millward (J) 0; Sims (J) 23.