The Janesville Jets had an enjoyable two-day stay in Richfield, Minnesota.
The local squad completed a two-game sweep of the host Minnesota Magicians with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.
Isaac Novak’s eighth goal of the season, with assists from Brandon McNamara and Charles Schoen, at the 8:08 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winner Saturday.
Jets goalie Grant Riley made 31 saves and helped make Novak’s game-winner stand with 13 saves in the third period.
JANESVILLE 2, MINN. MAGICIANS 1
Janesville 1 1 0—2
Minnesota 1 0 0—1
First Period
J—Jake Dunlap (Henry Sweeney. Jan Lasak), 8:08; M—Robert Christy (Trevor Kukkonen, Jimmy Doyle), 15:04.
Second Period
J—Isaac Novak (Brandon McNamara, Charles Schoen), 8:08.
Saves—Grant Riley (J) 31, Samuel Vyletalka (M), 38.