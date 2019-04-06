Max Brainin’s 20th goal of the season boosted the Springfield Jr. Blues to a 4-3 overtime win Saturday over the visiting Janesville Jets to close the North American Hockey League regular season.

Brainin scored 4:41 into overtime as the Jr. Blues (33-22-4-1) rebounded from Friday’s 4-2 loss. Janesville finished 29-25-3-3—good for fourth place in the Midwest Division.

The Jets will open the playoffs against division-champion Fairbanks.

Caden Villegas and Ben Schmidling answered Sean Driscoll’s early goal to give the Jr. Blues a 2-1 lead after one period.

Springfield’s Nick Techel and Janesville’s Luke Wheeler traded goals in the second period.

Robby Newton scored for the Jets to tie the game, 3-3, 30 seconds into the third period.

Sam Metcalf made 45 saves for Janesville.

SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 3 (OT)

Janesville 1 1 1 0—3

Springfield 2 1 0 1—4

First period

J—Sean Driscoll (Parker Lindauer), 9:21. S—Caden Villegas (Brendan Aird), 15:43. S—Ben Schmidling (Aird, Brandon Puricelli), 19:59.

Second period

J—Nick Techel (Villegas, Aird), 1:49. J—Luke Wheeler (Stanislav Dosek, Philip Bjorkman), 3:46.

Third period

J—Robby Newton (Matt Hanewall, John Prokop), 0:30.

Overtime

S—Max Brainin (Schidling, Aird), 4:41.

Saves—Sam Metcalf (J) 45, Henry Graham (S) 28.