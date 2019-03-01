JANESVILLE

If the Janesville Jets are going to make noise in the race to win the NAHL’s Midwest Division, they will almost certainly need to gain ground this weekend.

And if they are going to contend, it is likely their goaltending will be leading the way.

NHL prospect and Arizona State commit Cole Brady appears to be rounding back into the form that had him among the league’s goaltending leaders through the first couple months of the season.

Brady and the Jets are tied for third place heading into a two-game slate with the last-place Chippewa Steel beginning at 7:05 p.m. tonight at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“We’ve still got Fairbanks three times, Minnesota four times and Springfield two times,” Jets assistant coach Lennie Childs said, referencing the second-, first- and third-place teams, respectively.

“So we’re playing teams in that four-team mix the majority of the time.”

Just eight points separate the Minnesota Magicians and Janesville and Springfield with 13 games remaining on most of those teams’ schedules.

The Jets are coming off a series against Fairbanks where they won Friday in a shootout and lost Saturday.

Brady gave up four goals Friday but got the victory. He made 30 saves Saturday in a game the coaching staff said might have been uglier if not for Brady’s standout play between the pipes.

“He’s back in a groove and playing tough,” Childs said. “He’s been really good in practice. And he kept us in the game Saturday.

“You look, even in the games (early this season), look at the stats and of all the games we won, we only outshot teams three or four times. We’ve been outshot every time ... which means the goaltending was spot on.

“Hopefully we’re getting back to that.”

The Jets picked up backup goalie Sam Metcalf from Topeka in early December, and Metcalf earned a few starts in early February. He’s 4-3 with a 3.25 goals against average in seven starts with the Jets.

Brady is 18-12-1-2 on the season with a 2.75 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

“He’s been getting looks from NHL teams, which obviously helps boost his confidence,” Childs said.

The Jets hope strong play in net will help them pick up several points this weekend ahead of next week’s trek to Alaska. After playing three straight weeks—and four of the past five—at home, they’ll play five games during the long trip to Kenai River and Fairbanks and then going to Minnesota.

They don’t return home for another game until March 28.