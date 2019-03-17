01STOCK_JETSLOGO

The Janesville Jets closed their Alaska road trip with their fourth straight loss late Saturday. 

Janesville could not rally after falling into a three-goal hole in a 3-2 North American Hockey League loss. 

The Ice Dogs (33-15-3-3) outscored the Jets (27-22-2-3) 14-5 in sweeping the three-game series. Fairbanks has won five straight games overall. 

Luke Ciolli, Luke Mobley and Jax Murray scored Saturday for the Ice Dogs. 

Cale McCoshen, the son of Jets' president Bill McCoshen, scored his first NAHL goal at 16:08 in the second period to break up Nate Reid's attempt at a shutout. 

Matt Kirwan added a third-period goal for Janesville. 

Fairbanks goalie Reid made 31 saves in his 17th win of the season. 

The Jets open a two-game series against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday.

FAIRBANKS 3, JANESVILLE 2

Janesville;0;1;1--2

Fairbanks;1;2;0--3

First period

F--Luke Ciolli (Tanner Edwards, Grant Ledford), 13:04. 

Second period

F--Luke Mobley (Noah Wilson, Brenden MacLaren), 5:50. F--Jax Murray (Dylan Abbott, Jonathan Sorenson), 7:54. 

J--Cale McCoshen (Carter Hottmann, Jordon Halverson), 16:08.

Third period

J--Matt Kirwan (Matt Hanewall, Logan Ommen), 6:50.

Saves--Sam Metcalf (J) 40, Nate Reid (F) 31. 

