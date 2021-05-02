The Janesville Jets are Midwest Division champions.
Janesville clinched the NAHL’s division title over the weekend by picking up three points in a three-game series with Kenai River in Alaska.
The Jets won 5-2 on Thursday before dropping the final two games of the series Friday and Saturday, including a 3-2 overtime loss Saturday night.
Charlie Schoen’s natural hat trick was the difference Thursday. He scored the final goal of the first period and added two more goals in the second to give Janesville a 5-1 lead. Schoen added a goal in Friday’s 7-4 loss and now has 26 for the season, which is tied for the NAHL lead.
Riley Sims picked up the win in goal Thursday, while Owen Millward took the loss Saturday in overtime after making 48 saves.
Janesville plays at Chippewa in a three-game series beginning Thursday.
(Result Saturday)KENAI RIVER 3, JANESVILLE 2 (OT)Janesville 2 0 0 0—2
Kenai River 1 1 0 1—3
First PeriodJ—Tommy Middleton (Robby Newton, Alexander Lucken) 1:06. KR—Max Helgeson (Ryan Reid, Shayne Tomlinson) 1:47. J—Middleton (Newton) 8:11
Second PeriodKR—Morgan Winters (Peter Morgan, Reid), pp, 7:54
OvertimeKR—Lucas Wahlin (Laudon Poellinger, Reid) 3:08
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 48, Luke Pavicich (KR) 35
(Result Friday)KENAI RIVER 7, JANESVILLE 4Janesville 0 2 2—4
Kenai River 4 1 2—7
First PeriodKR—Lucas Wahlin (Peter Morgan, Daymin Dodge) 2:41. KR—Brandon Lajoie (Cole Dubicki, Brandon McNamara) 10:11. KR—Lajoie (Dubicki, McNamara) 13:10. KR—Shayne Tomlinson ((Max Helgeson, Carter Green) 167:59
Second PeriodJ—Charlie Schoen (Tommy Middleton), pp, :56. J—Shane Ott (Matthew Romer) 3:42. KR—McNamara (Lajoie, Tyler Pfister), pp, 13:15
Third PeriodKR—Lucas Wahlin (Cam Blanton, Carter Green) 1:41. KR—Jake Veri (Theo Thrun, Morgan Winters) 3:49. J—Dominik Barteco (Max Igataki, Xavier Lapointe), pp, 8:24. J—Bartecko), pp, 10:41
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 3, Luke Pavicich (LR) 33
(Result Thursday)JANESVILLE 5, KENAI RIVER 2Janesville 3 2 0 —5
Kenai River 1 0 1 —2
First PeriodKR—Theo Trun (Morgan Winters, Jake Veri) 2:04. J—Justin Engelkes (Robby Newton, Alexander Lucken) 2:44. J—Jake Sacratini (Max Itagaki, Will Troutwine) 9:07. J—Charlie Schoen (Shane Ott, Cal Mell) 11:06
Second PeriodJ—Schoen (Dominick Bartecko, Ott) 19:00. J—Schoen Matthew Romer, Ott) 19:39.
Third PeriodKR—Daymin Dodge (Brandon Lajoie, Jake Veri), pp, 6:03
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 37, Luke Pavicich (KR) 26