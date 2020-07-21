After using the NAHL's supplemental draft to grab a few forwards in May, the Janesville Jets used Tuesday's NAHL entry draft to bolster their blue line.
The first two of the Jets' four selections were defenseman.
They picked Kohler native Dominick Campione in the first round (11th overall) and AJ Casperson with their second pick. Campione spent the last two seasons with the Notre Dame Hounds U18 AAA program out of Saskatchewan, Canada, and Casperson joins the Jets out of Salisbury, a prep school in Connecticut.
"Today was an exciting day for our staff and for the Jets organization," first-year Jets head coach Parker Burgess said in a team news release. "We believe that with the combination of our core returners and the draft picks and tenders we have acquired, we have the group that will make the city of Janesville proud in our pursuit of a Robertson Cup."
The Jets selected Caden Smith, a forward out of Lakeville North (Minnesota) with the 88th overall pick.
Each team also got an added selection Tuesday to use on an NA3HL league player, and the Jets took forward Joe Clark of the Lewiston-Auburn Nordiques.
The NAHL has not yet announced plans for its season or a potential 2020-21 league schedule. Jets president Bill McCoshen said a league announcement could come by the end of the month.