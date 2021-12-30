Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Owen Millward picked up his second shutout of the NAHL season Thursday night.
The Janesville Jets goalie stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Anchorage Wolverines at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Ethan Berg scored twice for Janesville, which snapped a four-game losing streak in improving to 10-16-0 in the Midwest Division.
Game two of three-game series is Friday night at the Ice Arena.
JANESVILLE 4, ANCHORAGE 0
Anchorage;0;0;0--0
Janesville;2;0;2--4
First Period
J--Ethan Berg (Cy LeClerc, AJ Casperson) 13:22. J--Parker Mabbett (Tristan Thibeault, Jack Ford) 14:33
Third Period
J--LeClerc, pp, 12:04. J--Berg (William Gustavsson) 18:21
Saves--Raythan Robbins (A) 10, Owen Millward (J) 18
