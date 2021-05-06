Owen Millwand pitched a shutout Thursday night.
The Janesville Jets goalie stopped all 33 shots he faced to lead his team to a 3-0 win over the Chippewa Steel in NAHL action.
Janesville, which has already clinched the Midwest Division title, got goals from Cade Destefani, Xavier Lapointe and Max Itagaki. Dominick Bartecko had two assists.
Game two of the three-game series is tonight.
JANESVILLE 3 CHIPPEWA 0Janesville 1 0 2—3
Chippewa 0 0 0—0
First PeriodJ—Cade Destefani (Will Troutwine, Tommy Middleton) 9:05
Third PeriodJ—Xavier Lapointe (Robby Newton, Dominik Bartecko), pp, 8:29. J—Max Itagaki (Bartecko) 19:30
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 33, Grant Boldt (C) 34